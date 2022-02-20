|
20.02.2022 14:00:00
eBay Earnings Preview: Follow the Cash
eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) investors haven't had much to celebrate over the last several months. While the e-commerce giant is still growing following soaring results in 2020, its sales boost isn't coming from gains in the core business. The expansion prospects aren't exciting for 2022 either, as it might take several quarters before transaction volumes return to positive territory.There are good reasons to like the stock, though, heading into its fourth-quarter announcement in just a few days. eBay's finances are stronger than ever, and cash returns are set to soar. These trends might support solid returns for shareholders as they wait for the business to start recovering in 2022.Let's take a closer look at the results set for Feb. 23.Continue reading
