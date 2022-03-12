|
12.03.2022 12:00:00
Ebay Is Joining the NFT and Crypto Party. But Should It?
In addition to being able to buy and sell NFTs on eBay, users may soon be able to use crypto for transactions on the platform. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on March 1, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Travis Hoium, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Jose Najarro discuss why this could be a strong move for the company to attract its target demographic. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
