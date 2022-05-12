|
12.05.2022 17:37:00
eBay Is Still Losing Buyers
eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is still working on that soft landing. The online marketplace business recently reported another quarter of weakening growth metrics as e-commerce slows following soaring demand in 2021. Management projected further declines ahead in 2022.The company had some good news for investors, though, including growing volumes in a few key niches as well as solid cash flow. These wins suggest the business might return to a more normal sales and earnings pace by 2023.Let's dive right in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
