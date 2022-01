eBay Q4 Earnings Preview: 1 Key Metric to Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce retailer and auction site eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) could report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 1. The company thrived at the pandemic's onset when hundreds of millions of people switched much of their shopping to online platforms for fear of contracting COVID-19. Now that billions of doses of effective vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered, folks are cautiously returning to old shopping habits in person. The reversal of pandemic behavior is hurting eBay's sales and customer engagement. Still, the rise of supply-chain bottlenecks and shortages could have played a positive role in eBay's upcoming earnings results. This is one metric investors should pay attention to in Q4. Let's look more closely.