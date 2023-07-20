|
20.07.2023 08:00:21
Ebay refused my refund after fraudster’s Nintendo no-show
The seller seems to have used an old tracking number to suggest my order had been deliveredIn March this year I purchased a £60 Nintendo Switch console on eBay. It never arrived. The Royal Mail tracking number shows a delivery in August 2022 – seven months before I placed the order – to an address in the Midlands. I suspected that the seller had fraudulently applied a previously used tracking number to suggest that the order had been delivered. EBay’s money back guarantee promises a refund for any item that does not turn up, so I contacted customer support. I was reassured that a refund would automatically be applied to my account. Instead I received a message telling me that my claim was not valid and the matter was closed. I lodged an appeal. Within half an hour I received a notification that my appeal had been rejected. I am frankly at my wits’ end and quite exhausted with the whole process.CS, SwanseaEBay’s website declares that members’ safety is its top priority and it has “zero tolerance” for fraud. It seems that its algorithms expect fraudsters to play by the rules, however. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
