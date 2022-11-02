EBay Revises FY Outlook; Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday, e-commerce company eBay Inc. (EBAY) revised its outlook for the full year 2022. Shares of the company gained nearly 8% in the extended session, following the news.

Looking forward, the company now expects revenues of $9.71 billion to $9.79 billion, loss per share of $2.74 to $2.68 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.07 to $4.13.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion, loss per share between $1.98 and $1.83 and adjusted earnings between $3.95 and $4.10 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $4.04 per share on revenues of $9.72 billion.

