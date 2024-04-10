10.04.2024 13:53:30

EBay Signs With Collectors To Acquire Goldin; PSA To Acquire EBay Vault

(RTTNews) - EBay Inc. (EBAY) and Collectors, the parent company of PSA and a third-party authentication and grading provider, announced on Wednesday that they have signed a deal to enter into a series of transactions. The deal includes a commercial agreement, the sale of Goldin from Collectors to eBay, and the sale of the eBay vault to PSA.

The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

As per the agreement, EBay will acquire Goldin, an auction house for high-value trading cards and collectibles. The acquisition is expected to boost existing marketplace offerings by expanding the range of inventory available to customers and opening up an expansive new audience for Goldin sellers. This transaction enables a more well-rounded collecting experience across price points.

PSA has also agreed to acquire the eBay vault, while maintaining seamless access to vault services for eBay's U.S. customers.

The transactions are expected to be closed simultaneously in the second-quarter.

The strengths of the respective companies will support more streamlined buying, selling, grading, and storage experiences for all who participate in the trading card hobby in the U.S.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

eBay Inc.

