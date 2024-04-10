|
10.04.2024 13:53:30
EBay Signs With Collectors To Acquire Goldin; PSA To Acquire EBay Vault
(RTTNews) - EBay Inc. (EBAY) and Collectors, the parent company of PSA and a third-party authentication and grading provider, announced on Wednesday that they have signed a deal to enter into a series of transactions. The deal includes a commercial agreement, the sale of Goldin from Collectors to eBay, and the sale of the eBay vault to PSA.
The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.
As per the agreement, EBay will acquire Goldin, an auction house for high-value trading cards and collectibles. The acquisition is expected to boost existing marketplace offerings by expanding the range of inventory available to customers and opening up an expansive new audience for Goldin sellers. This transaction enables a more well-rounded collecting experience across price points.
PSA has also agreed to acquire the eBay vault, while maintaining seamless access to vault services for eBay's U.S. customers.
The transactions are expected to be closed simultaneously in the second-quarter.
The strengths of the respective companies will support more streamlined buying, selling, grading, and storage experiences for all who participate in the trading card hobby in the U.S.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein eBay-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert eBay-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in eBay von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc.
|48,43
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.