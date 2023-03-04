|
04.03.2023 13:35:00
eBay Stock: Is It a Bear Market Buy?
Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) are down about 45% from their all-time high a few years ago, but investors have started to rally to the value that's underpinning shares so far this year. The stock has rebounded about 10% year to date. Part of the reason for the rebound is that recently announced fourth-quarter earnings results came in ahead of Wall Street estimates. Management also guided for first-quarter revenue ahead of Wall Street expectations. The reason the rebound wasn't even higher is that gross merchandise volume, which is the value of all paid transactions in the marketplace, continued to decline year over year. This performance might have given market participants a reason to sell the stock following the earnings report, but is that justified?Let's look at how eBay is positioning its marketplace for the future, and why investors might want to consider adding this value stock to their portfolio.Continue reading
