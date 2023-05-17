EBay To Acquire Certilogo

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Certilogo, a provider of AI-powered apparel and fashion goods digital IDs and authentication, announced that eBay has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Certilogo. Certilogo's platform uses digital technology to empower brands and designers to manage the lifecycle of garments, while providing consumers a seamless way to confirm authenticity, access information about branded items, and activate circular services.

Charis Marquez, VP, eBay, said: "Certilogo's technology and talented team allows eBay to build on this commitment, establishing eBay as a leader in pre-loved fashion, and offering new ways for consumers to connect and engage with brands."