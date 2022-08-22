|
22.08.2022 15:33:29
EBay To Acquire TCGplayer For Up To About $295 Mln
(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY), a global commerce company, and TCGplayer, a trusted marketplace for collectible card game enthusiasts, announced they have entered into an agreement for eBay to acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to approximately $295 million.
The deal builds on eBay's offerings in the trading cards category and brings even more selection to enthusiasts.
Trading cards are an attractive category, which has seen substantial growth. TCGplayer is a leading technology platform for the collectibles industry, and will continue to operate autonomously as one of the largest online marketplaces for trading card games.
The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
