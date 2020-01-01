eBay Unveils the Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases of 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay is releasing its annual 'Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases' of the year list, taking a look back at some of the most notable purchases of 2019. With millions of buyers, ranging from car-enthusiasts, to card collectors to sport superfans and more, eBay connects shoppers with exactly what they want. This year high-end shoppers scooped up everything from rare sports memorabilia, supercars, luxury timepieces, to experiences for good, regardless of the price tag. In 2019 alone, some of the most expensive items sold on eBay fetched more than $4 million.

These high ticket items varied from over $7,000 to $4.5 million. And, the biggest sales came from multiple categories, including investment caliber cards, luxury vehicles, fine watches and more! Record high sales included a Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card, which sold over $400,000(signed by the six-time Super Bowl winner set the record for highest-sum ever paid for a football card) and a Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card that sold over $350,000(one of 10 ever made and the highest priced basketball card ever sold on eBay).

eBay also pulled the most expensive purchases on eBay for Charity in 2019, which included lunch with Warren Buffett, an overnight stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Magic Kingdom® Park, benefiting organizations like The V Foundation for Cancer Research and Homes For Our Troops.

Check out a breakdown of 2019's most expensive purchases on eBay across gaming, sports, fashion, cars and more!

Top 20 Overall Most Expensive eBay Purchases in 2019

20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $4,567,888

1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster: $349,800

2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $280,000

2019 Lamborghini Urus "Bianco Icarus": $245,995

1986 Piper Malibu : $225,000

: 2005 Ford Ford GT: $220,000

2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900

2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $200,000

2019 Porsche 911: $199,000

2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $190,000

2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $185,000

2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $174,995

2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $172,100

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $169,700

Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $166,100

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men's Watch, 5270G-014: $139,500

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch, 5270G-018: $125,000

Rolex New 18 Kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, 86285, Sant Blanc : $100,001

Top 10 Most Expensive eBay for Charity Purchases in 2019

Miranda Lambert Closet Clear Out + Meet & Greet: $103,850.29

Stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Magic Kingdom® Park: $75,600

Custom "Moon Landing" Under Armour Curry 6 Shoes Worn & Signed by Stephen Curry : $58,100.00

: UFC Ultimate Fan Experience + Private Meet & Greet with Dana White : $52,137

: Pitch Lunch with Dallas Mavericks' Owner Mark Cuban : $43,108

: Creation Storm, 2017 Art Piece by April Gornik : $39,100

: Attend the Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker: $35,108

Alabama Football Experience with Coach Nick Saban : $35,100

: Ultimate Le Batard Experience: $25,708

Most Expensive Cars Bought on eBay in 2019

2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster: $349,800

2019 Lamborghini Urus "Bianco Icarus": $245,995

2005 Ford Ford GT: $220,000

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: $219,000

2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900

Most Expensive Trading Cards Bought on eBay in 2019

Magic The Gathering MTG 1993 Alpha Black Lotus Card: $39,900.68

Magic The Gathering MTG 1993 Alpha Birds Of Paradise Card: $37,877

Most Expensive Entertainment Memorabilia Bought on eBay in 2019

1964 Rolling Stones First Tour Concert Poster with Ticket Sub, Rare: $25,100

World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Signed Art Print: $20,000

Rock-ola Beatles Yellow Submarine Juke Box, Original, New In Box: $18,500

Life Size Star Wars R2D2 Remote Control Aluminum Full Size Prop: $17,500

1940s-1950s Hollywood Autograph Collection featuring James Dean , Marilyn Monroe and John Wayne : $15,100

, and : Stan Lee Signed Infinity Gauntlet: $15,000

Top Luxury Watches Bought on eBay in 2019

Rolex 18 Kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet: $100,001

Richard Mille Automatic Chronograph in Rose Gold / Titanium Watch : $96,900

/ Titanium Watch : Rolex Daytona White Gold Auto 40mm Diamond Strap Deployant Watch: $89,950

Top Jewelry Bought on eBay in 2019

5.01 Yellow Diamond in Gold ring + 1ct Side Stones: $65,950

7.31 Ct Light Yellow Princess Cut Diamond in Platinum 18K : $55,000

: Tiffany & Co 2.52 Ct Lucida Diamond Engagement Ring: $41,500

8.84 Ct Natural Sapphire Diamond Ring: $40,000

Roberto Coin Cento 2. 008 Ct Round Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring: $36,000

Top Handbags Bought on eBay in 2019

Hermes Birkin 30 Malachite Togo Green Handbag: $9,850

30 Malachite Togo Green Handbag: Hermes Birkin 30 Black Clemence Leather Palladium Hardware Handbag: $9,500

30 Black Clemence Leather Palladium Hardware Handbag: Hermes Birkin Palladium Hardware Handbag with Key and Lock: $9,500

Hermes Birkin 30CM Black Gold Tone Togo Handbag: $9,000

30CM Black Gold Tone Togo Handbag: Hermes Constance Handbag Evercolor 24: $8,924

Top Sneakers Bought on eBay in 2019

Nike Zoom Vapor Roger Federer Tennis Shoes: $10,000

Nike Air Mag 2016 Back to the Future, Marty McFly , Self Lacing: $9,000

, Self Lacing: Nike Sb Dunk Low " Freddy Kreuger ": $8,000

": 1985 Original OG Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago, White, Black Red Bred 4280: $7,500

Top Vinyl Bought on eBay in 2019

Northern Soul Del Larks Queen City 1967: $13,101

Mozart's Piano Sonatas by Vlado Perlemuter: $13,000

Beethoven's Violin Concerto by Leonid Kogan : $9,400

: George Szell Beethoven No 9: $7,760

Bob Dylan Freewheelin' with 4 Different Tracks: $7,500

Top Comic Books Bought on eBay in 2019

1962 Marvel Amazing Fantasy #15, CGC 5.0, Spider Man's Origin/First Appearance, Huge Key Issue: $32,000

Fantastic Four #1: $30,000

Amazing Fantasy #15, Origin/First Appearance of Spider Man: $29,999

Incredible Hulk #1, Hulk's Origin/First Appearance: $29,500

Amazing Fantasy #15, Spider Man's Origin/First Appearance: $26,422

Top Action Figures Sold in 2019

1977 Star Wars Action Figures: $12,600

Ideal Super Queens Batgirl Original 1967 Action Figure: $6,000

Complete Set of Original Star Wars Kenner Action Figures from 1976 to 1985: $5,600

Lord of the Rings Action Figures: $4,875

Captain Action Super Queen 1967 Ideal Wonder Woman: $4,200

Top Video Games Sold in 2019

NES Stadium Events NTSC Nintendo Game: $15,499

NES Nintendo Kid Icarus VGA 85+, Gold: $14,000

Super Mario World Nintendo Black Label SNES: $13,500

Nintendo World Championships 1990 NWC Cartridge #273: $13,500

Mike Tyson's Punch-Out Original NES 1989 White Label: $12,211

*Data is from eBay purchases globally from 1/1/19 - 12/6/19.

