eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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27.06.2026 13:10:01
eBay vs. Macy's: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the retail landscape shifts toward digital marketplaces and reimagined department stores, choosing between eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Macy's (NYSE:M) depends on whether you value high-margin technology or a classic turnaround play.eBay operates a global online platform connecting buyers and sellers, while Macy's anchors its business in physical storefronts and luxury brands. They are sometimes compared because both companies are navigating a rapidly evolving consumer environment where scale and digital integration determine long-term viability in a competitive market.eBay operates a global online marketplace that bypasses the need for owned inventory, focusing instead on connecting millions of buyers and sellers. The company specializes in enthusiast categories such as motor vehicles, collectibles, and refurbished items, often utilizing partners for authentication services. As of June 2026, GameStop (NYSE:GME) has submitted a non-binding acquisition proposal at $125 per share, introducing a new layer of uncertainty regarding the company's future ownership.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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