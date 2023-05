Ebay won’t refund me over a fraudulent stolen laptop listing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

I had paid £175, the seller had disappeared and I co-operated with police but it says it can't helpAt the end of last year I bought a laptop on eBay that was being sold by a third-party seller. In February the Metropolitan police emailed me to inform me the laptop had been stolen from the NHS. I returned it, as per its instructions, about 10 days later.I called eBay to obtain a refund, assuming fraudulent activity would be covered by its money-back guarantee. The seller had, by this time, disappeared from the site.