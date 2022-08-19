EBET’s Sports Betting Brand BetTarget Secures Ring Sponsorship of Saturday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to be Held at Wembley Stadium

Fight Card Will be Distributed in Over 60 Countries and Broadcast to an Expected 133 Million Homes



LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced today that its sports wagering brand BetTarget has secured ring sponsorship of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to be held in London, England on Saturday August 20.

Touted as the biggest combat sporting event this summer, EBET's brand BetTarget will gain brand exposure leading up to and throughout the live action. The event will be distributed in over 60 countries and is expected to be broadcast to 133 million homes. The event is also expecting over 300,000 live PPV viewers and a rebroadcast viewership of 25 million.

EBET's BetTarget offers the latest odds and live betting on all major sports and events with more than 3,000 live events per month and thousands of additional pre-event markets.



"Bare Knuckle fighting is rapidly becoming one of the most popular combat sports in the world. And with 91% of the fan base above the age of 21, this event is a great fit for our sports wagering brand, BetTarget," commented Mark Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer of EBET. "We look forward to exposing our brand to the massive audience this fight card will engage."

About EBET, Inc.

EBET operates and develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better entertainment and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics in the wagering space. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.4 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and the 2022 SiGMA Asia and SiGMA Americas Awards. Its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment and the 2022 SiGMA Americas award for Online Casino of the Year. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

For more information, visit: https://ebet.gg/.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the number of the event's PPV viewers and a rebroadcast viewership. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

