EBONY MEDIA LAUNCHES EBONY STUDIOS

New Hub to Produce Multiplatform Premium Content from Black Creators

Ty Cameron Appointed President, EBONY Studios

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY Media, the leading voice of the Black American experience committed to "Moving Black Forward," has announced the launch of EBONY Studios, a new all-inclusive full-service production platform that will span categories across film, television, audio & digital programs. Under EBONY's new leadership, EBONY Studios will develop and produce multiplatform premium content that explores the diverse and rich spectrum of Black culture. Following its relaunch last year as a digital-first brand, the multimedia studio is an integral part of EBONY's rebirth and strategic expansion in the social media age.

"The EBONY name is synonymous with Black culture amassing over 75 years of history chronicling Black life and the Black perspective. With the launch of EBONY Studios, we are well positioned to harness those attributes that are organically a significant part of the brand's identity, allowing us to create a home for Black creators and a diverse universe of content for the marketplace in a fresh, exciting and very real way," said Michele Ghee, CEO of Ebony Media Group.

EBONY Studios will leverage the indelible history of the brand's archival content as an initial anchor and honor the core elements of its DNA through bold, compelling, and innovative storytelling that illuminates the Black perspective. In addition, EBONY Studios will produce contemporary content that reflects the current Black experience.

Media industry veteran Ty Cameronhas been appointed President of EBONY Studios. In this role, Mr. Cameron is responsible for the overall management, oversight, business development and growth and strategy of the studio. Cameron will report to EBONY CEO Ghee.

Under this new division, EBONY endeavors to amplify the voices of both established and emerging creatives of color to become the home of choice for premiere creators in the industry. It will also provide the brand the ability to deepen engagement with core and new audiences as well as to generate opportunities in licensing, distribution, advertising, branded entertainment, original programming, e-commerce, development partnerships, and various production arrangements.

One of the inaugural projects for EBONY Studios is the feature length documentary film entitled Sincerely, Los Angeles, directed by Patrick Green and produced in conjunction with Falkon Entertainment and Someone Great Pictures. The film chronicles the period during the immediate aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death, when images of the Laker Legend's storybook life began showing up across Los Angeles in the form of elaborate memorials that started as a movement throughout the city which now stretches across the world. Sincerely, Los Angeles is about how everyday people turned tragedy into triumph by tapping into their inner Mamba Mentality to inspire their neighbors, help each other deal with the challenges of 2020, and continue his legacy, while honoring the lives lost on 1/26/20. The film features Kobe muralists, art historians, familiar faces from sports and entertainment, LA Culture icons, and ordinary Angelenos who're honoring Kobe by becoming better versions of themselves, whether they be athletes, artists, or just "girl dads". Along with EBONY Studios, Falkon's Dexton Deboree andWondwossen Dikran are producing, with Patrick GreenandJames Armstrong producing for Someone Great Pictures.

"I am thrilled to bring Ty and the incredible wealth of experience he brings with him on board to steer the brand forward. This new initiative represents an amazing opportunity to broaden our market expansion and to further position EBONY as a leader in the content creation space," continued Ghee.

Prior to joining EBONY, Cameron was the Head of Distribution of Uninterrupted, LLC, a sports media company & athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James. With over 20 years' experience as a senior media executive and dealmaker, Cameron has served in leadership roles in sales, content and brand partnerships, and business development across traditional and emerging media, having worked at major media companies including CBS Television and BET Networks.

Cameron has tapped Nathaniel Calloway as Senior Creative Executive at EBONY Studios. Calloway will be responsible for all development efforts at EBONY Studios, which include podcasts, documentaries, scripted series and features.

"I am deeply honored to be working with such a legendary brand and so excited to get started on this journey with the launch of EBONY Studios. I look forward to ideating and collaborating with our creative partners to bring stories from our community to life," said Cameron. "Although the launch of EBONY Studios marks a new frontier and a new model for the company, EBONY has always been and still stands as the authentic voice of Black life. I can promise that we will stay true to those fundamental ideals, creating premium content that is relatable to all but viewed from the Black perspective."

For more information on EBONY Studios, visit EBONY.com

About EBONY Studios

EBONY Studios delivers aspirational, inclusive and bold stories that amplify the creative voices of the community to reflect the qualities of the culture, the incredible courage, and the undeniable forces needed to Move Black Forward.

About EBONY

EBONY continues to be the leading authority for all facets of Black life– staying rooted as an anchor of Black culture. Under new ownership and leadership, the rebirth of EBONY signals the evolution of the beloved brand as a digital-first multimedia company with a focus on illuminating and being the curator of the Black experience– past, present and future.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings LLC.

