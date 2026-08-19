Ebos Group Aktie

Ebos Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 724635 / ISIN: NZEBOE0001S6

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19.08.2026 10:16:57

EBOS Group FY26 Results Rise, Sees Higher FY27 Underlying EBITDA; Stock Up - Update

(RTTNews) - EBOS Group Ltd. (EBOSF, EBO.AX), an Australian provider of healthcare and animal care products, reported Wednesday higher results for fiscal 2026. Further, the firm maintained fividend, and issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting higher underlying EBITDA.

Following the news, the shares gained 8.28 percent in Australia, and closed Wednesday's regular trading at A$19.74.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, EBOS expects to deliver continued growth, with underlying EBITDA of between A$635 million to A$655 million.

According to the firm, the result would be driven by "increased network utilisation and productivity across Symbion & Healthcare Distribution, expansion of earnings within Retail Pharmacy Brands, continued therapy and geographic expansion in Medical Technology, and new product and customer growth within Animal Care."

The company also projects lower capital expenditure following completion of its four-year distribution centre renewal program.

Consistent with fiscal 2026, the Group expects earnings and cash flows to be weighted to the second half, reflecting normal seasonal trading patterns and working capital movements.

Further, the Directors declared a final dividend of NZ 61.5 cents per share, in-line with the prior year.

The record date for the dividend is August 28 and the dividend will be paid on September 18.

In fiscal 2026, EBOS' earnings totaled A$225.19 million, or 109.8 cents per share, higher than A$215.14 million, or 109.7 cents per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were A$250 million or 121.7 cents per share for the period, down from 131.3 cents per share a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA grew 5.0 percent from last year to A$614 million.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9 percent to A$13.487 billion from A$12.267 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Ebos Group Ltd 12,50 17,92% Ebos Group Ltd

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