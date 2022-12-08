NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EB Research Partnership (EBRP) announces that Co-Founders, Alex and Jamie Silver, are shifting the focus of their efforts to later stage research specific to Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa and have stepped back from their active roles at EBRP. Since EBRP's inception and until July of 2022, Alex served as EBRP's Chairman & Executive Board Member, and Jamie has served as an Executive Board Member & Secretary until November 2022. "We are immensely proud of EBRP's accomplishments over the last 12 years, including over $55 million raised, 85 projects funded, and over 30 clinical trials supported. It has been an honor to lead and build this organization. We leave EBRP in a very strong state and are excited to see the research it has funded come to fruition. Our greatest hope is for the treatment and eventual cure for all forms of EB," said the Silvers.

Scott Didier, Executive Board Member and Founder of EBRP Australia said, "We are grateful to Jamie and Alex for their efforts and thank them for their extraordinarily hard work on behalf of and dedication to EBRP. We share the common goal of wanting to heal EB as soon as possible and are excited about the number of clinical trials that EBRP continues to advance."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebrp-announces-leadership-changes-301698454.html

SOURCE EB Research Partnership