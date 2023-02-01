|
01.02.2023 07:54:16
EC Approves Label Expansion Of Roche' Hemlibra To Include People With Moderate Haemophilia A
(RTTNews) - The European Commission has approved label expansion of Roche's (RHHBY) Hemlibra to include people with moderate haemophilia A in the European Union.
Hemlibra, already approved for severe haemophilia A in the European Union, will now also provide an effective and convenient prophylactic treatment option for people with moderate haemophilia A, Roche said in a statement.
The approval is based on the results of the phase III HAVEN 6 trial, in which Hemlibra demonstrated effective bleed control and a favourable safety profile in people with non-severe haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors, where prophylaxis was clinically indicated. The decision was also based on real world data.
" The label expansion will provide an effective and convenient prophylactic treatment option with a favourable safety profile for people in the EU with moderate haemophilia A with a severe bleeding phenotype," the company said.
Hemlibra is approved as a prophylactic treatment option for people with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors in more than 110 countries and for people without factor VIII inhibitors in more than 100 countries worldwide.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
27.12.22
|Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA gibt grünes Licht für Roches Lymphom-Behandlung Lunsumio (Dow Jones)
|
08.12.22
|Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: US-Arzneimittelbehörde gibt Roche die Zulassung für Alzheimer-Test (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.19
|Roche erhält Genehmigung aus Großbritannien für Spark-Übernahme (Dow Jones)