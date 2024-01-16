|
16.01.2024 22:00:08
EC World Reit, AEM have more explaining to do over their shocking failings in internal controls
EC WORLD Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) and AEM Holdings made a couple of shocking disclosures concerning their assets in the past fortnight. But instead of arming investors with information to make reasoned decisions – as disclosures should – the announcements raised questions about the companies' inadequate internal controls and communication.
