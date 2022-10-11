ECARX Bolsters Executive Leadership Team

Experienced Leaders will Accelerate ECARX's Technology Development and Product Roll-Out, Strategic Acquisitions and Investments, and Global Expansion

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech company, today announced the appointments of Ramesh Narasimhan as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Cirino as Chief Operating Officer and Andrew Winterton as General Counsel.

Today's news builds on recent momentum for the company, including a strategic collaboration with AMD to work on an in-vehicle computing platform for next generation electric vehicles, and a partnership with Luminar to enable advanced safety and automated driving capabilities in the production of consumer vehicles and commercial trucks. In May of 2022, ECARX announced its merger agreement with COVA Acquisition Corp. ("COVA") that values ECARX at $3.82 billion pro forma equity value, or pre-money equity value of $3.4 billion.

ECARX transforms vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications, and transportation devices – essential for the development of connected, automated, and electrified mobility. ECARX works alongside global brands in a highly integrated way from the early stages in the product cycle to identify trends and plan, pilot, and test differentiated solutions that enable and enhance the onboard experience. Today, more than 3.7 million vehicles are equipped with ECARX technologies.

"These exceptional leaders bring decades of experience to support ECARX as we expand to serve the fast-changing automotive industry and capture share in the large, growing market for connected cars," said ECARX Chairman and Chief Executive, Ziyu Shen. "Each will play an instrumental role as we lead the shift toward fully electric vehicle platforms and remain focused on delivering value to all stakeholders. I am proud of how these appointments highlight our ability to attract world-class talent that will drive long-term, sustainable growth."

Mr. Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Financial Officer, is a highly experienced finance, marketing, sales, and strategy executive who has worked closely with OEMs, distributors, and retail businesses across the global automotive industry. Previously, Mr. Narasimhan served as Chief Financial Officer for Al Futtaim, a multi-billion-dollar automotive distribution and retailing company. Prior to that, he joined Nissan Australia and New Zealand as CFO and subsequently served as President and MD for the Philippines and Thailand, managing both manufacturing and distribution. Before that, he held several senior financial roles with Ford Motor Company.

Mr. Peter Cirino, Chief Operating Officer, has more than 25 years of experience leading major automotive technology and electronics organizations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, Mr. Cirino led Aptiv's connection systems business in the Americas. Prior to Aptiv, he drove a major strategic change leading A123 Systems, an emerging lithium-ion battery business operating across China, Europe, and North America. Mr. Cirino began his career with TE Connectivity delivering results in both operational and business development roles across the Americas and Asia.

Mr. Andrew Winterton, General Counsel, brings more than 20 years of experience advising private and listed companies in the transportation and mobility sectors. He has served as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Flit Technologies (subsidiary of Groupe Renault) and held Head of Legal positions within ANI Technologies and, most recently, Didi Chuxing.

About ECARX

ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications, and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include infotainment head units (IHU), digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, a core operating system and integrated software stack. Beyond this, ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform.

Over the last three years, ECARX's technology has been integrated into more than 3.7 million cars worldwide. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to close to 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), one of the largest automotive groups in the world that holds ownership interest and investment in international brands such as Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecarx-bolsters-executive-leadership-team-301645205.html

SOURCE ECARX Holdings, Inc.