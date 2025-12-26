ECD Automotive Design Aktie

ECD Automotive Design für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US27877D1046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.12.2025 18:57:47

ECD Automotive Design Stock Jumps 68% After Unveiling Expanded 2026 Product Lineup

(RTTNews) - ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) shares soared 67.6%, closing at $1.31, up $0.53, after the company announced a broad expansion of its 2026 product lineup, including new heritage programs, modern vehicle platforms, and upgraded safety features.

The rally followed news that ECD plans to introduce heritage-inspired coupes, expand its classic SUV offerings through a dual Heritage and Custom production strategy, and roll out a new classic American SUV platform. The company also outlined plans to integrate modern safety and convenience features such as anti-lock braking systems, remote locking, and power-assisted tailgates across its portfolio.

On the day of the announcement, ECDA opened near $0.79, climbed to an intraday high of $1.34, and touched a low of $0.78, compared with a previous close of $0.78. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was far exceeding the stock's average daily volume, as investors reacted to the company's growth roadmap.

ECD Automotive Design's 52-week range is approximately $0.45 - $2.05. The sharp move reflects renewed investor interest in ECD's strategy to diversify its bespoke vehicle offerings and modernize classic platforms with enhanced safety and performance features.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ECD Automotive Design Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ECD Automotive Design Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:52 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen