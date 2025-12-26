ECD Automotive Design Stock Jumps 68% After Unveiling Expanded 2026 Product Lineup

(RTTNews) - ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) shares soared 67.6%, closing at $1.31, up $0.53, after the company announced a broad expansion of its 2026 product lineup, including new heritage programs, modern vehicle platforms, and upgraded safety features.

The rally followed news that ECD plans to introduce heritage-inspired coupes, expand its classic SUV offerings through a dual Heritage and Custom production strategy, and roll out a new classic American SUV platform. The company also outlined plans to integrate modern safety and convenience features such as anti-lock braking systems, remote locking, and power-assisted tailgates across its portfolio.

On the day of the announcement, ECDA opened near $0.79, climbed to an intraday high of $1.34, and touched a low of $0.78, compared with a previous close of $0.78. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was far exceeding the stock's average daily volume, as investors reacted to the company's growth roadmap.

ECD Automotive Design's 52-week range is approximately $0.45 - $2.05. The sharp move reflects renewed investor interest in ECD's strategy to diversify its bespoke vehicle offerings and modernize classic platforms with enhanced safety and performance features.