Ecentria Group Donates 2,500 KN95 Respirator Masks to First Responders -- Illinois State Police and Aurora Police and Fire Departments

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, April 14th at 10 a.m., Ecentria Group, the corporate parent of OpticsPlanet, Inc. and USIQ, Inc., has donated over 2000 KN95 respirator masks to the Illinois State Police and Aurora, Illinois Police and Fire Departments. Those in attendance to receive the donations include The Deputy Director of Illinois State Police Department and Deputy Chiefs, plus others for the City of Aurora Police Department, Fire Department and EMS.

The company has a long history of supporting public safety, first responders, veterans and the military, donating over half a million dollars to charities over the past five years through its numerous campaigns. Realizing the challenges that public safety agencies across the country are currently facing in procuring Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), the company tapped into its extensive global supply chain to source in-demand products and equipment. By utilizing the company's vast experience in sourcing and logistics, Ecentria has procured these items for first responders and healthcare workers across the U.S. Recently, the company donated 1,000 N95 equivalent masks to House our Heroes, an Illinois-based community service organization helping disabled veterans. The company has also coordinated with the following non-profit organizations: Ranger Road, Hope for the Warriors®, Operation Gratitude®, and more.

"Supporting our first responders and public safety professionals has been core to our values since we started the company twenty years ago," said Mark Levitin, co-founder and CEO at Ecentria Group "The courage and bravery of Illinois First Responders during this crisis is incredible, and we are proud to do this small part to help protect them as they protect us."

Ecentria provides procurement solutions to government and institutional customers through its USIQ, Inc., business unit. The company also serves individual consumers from its flagship store, http://www.OpticsPlanet.com. Orders are being fulfilled from Rockpoint Logistics, LLC — Ecentria DC (EDC), a state-of-the-art fulfillment center located in Aurora, IL. The facility is an essential business and has implemented the recommendations from the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including strict social distancing requirements and rigorous sanitary practices.

