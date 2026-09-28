ECGI Holdings Aktie

ECGI Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PQK3 / ISIN: US26835R1068

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28.09.2026 17:03:25

ECGI Holdings To Acquire Avanta Group, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI), a medical devices company, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Avanta Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

The proposed transaction is expected to help ECGI to build a diversified healthcare platform covering Medicare Advantage health plans, healthcare management services, health technology, consumer health, and related real estate.

Prior to enrolling members, Avanta Health Plan license from the California Department of Managed Health Care and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The proposed transaction would give ECGI access to the large U.S. healthcare market, which is supported by long-term demographic demand.

On the OTC Markets OTCID, the shares were trading 250.00% higher at $0.0007.

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ECGI Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,00 133,33% ECGI Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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