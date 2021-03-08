Echelon Fitness Debuts Sam's Club Exclusive Sport-s Connected Bike With 10-Inch Screen And 6-Month Sport Membership

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made exclusively for Sam's Club, the Echelon Sport-s Connected Bike is now available in select Sam's Club stores and online at www.samsclub.com . Complete with a 10-inch screen and 6-month Sport membership, Sam's Club and Echelon continue to save their customers more so they can expand their fitness possibilities.

This marks the debut of Echelon's connected fitness products in the Sam's Club retail stratosphere. The two companies collaborated to develop an indoor exercise bike specifically for Sam's Club that seamlessly integrates premium live and on-demand fitness classes with high-tech functionality for an affordable price. Once paired with the EchelonFit App, customers have access to cycling classes for all fitness levels so they can reach their fitness goals at their own pace.

Equipped with various adjustable features and cutting-edge technology, the Sport-s adapts to every person and fitness goal. Made to work in tandem with the EchelonFit app, the Sport-s bike leverages Bluetooth® technology to monitor performance and track progress so riders can fine-tune their cycling workouts as needed. Once connected with the app, they gain access to 100 on-demand cycling classes ranging in length and intensity.

The Sport-s bike also features an integrated, 10-inch HD screen, deluxe wide seat, and 32 manual resistance levels, enabling people of all fitness levels to enjoy maximum immersion as they cycle toward their fitness goals at their own pace. Designed with form in mind, this bike also features fully padded, ergonomic bullhorn handlebars to comfortably support upper-body alignment when transitioning between intensity levels. Whether aiming to de-stress, increase endurance, or anything in-between, the Sport-s Connected Bike can help anyone reach their goals without breaking the bank.

"Interest in indoor cycling is reaching new heights, but for many people, the reality of owning one still feels financially out of reach," said Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Echelon's primary goal is to make healthy living accessible and affordable for all and we collaborated with Sam's Club to create the Sport-s Connected Bike with that in mind; it boasts everything needed to empower anyone to reach their fitness goals without breaking the bank."

The Echelon Sport-s Connected Bike also includes a 6-month free trial of Echelon's Sport Membership. Featuring 100 on-demand classes ranging from 20 to 45 minutes long, as well as standard cycling classes and scenic rides alike, customers can continue to enjoy all the Sport membership offers for just $19.99 per month after their free trial ends. For more information, visit your local Sam's Club or the Sam's Club Echelon Connect Sport-s product page.

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all evolved into an array of connected fitness equipment and a thriving, global community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology so people can work out how they want and when they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by expert fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance and progress, and reference Echelon's live leaderboard to compete with others. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/ .

