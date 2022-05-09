Echelon Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Transform Core Operations

Echelon Insurance (Echelon), a leading Canadian Specialty insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Echelon has successfully deployed InsuranceSuite and DataHub as its new underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, and enterprise-wide data management solution. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting members Cognizant and Infosys supported the implementation project.

Echelon deployed the Guidewire products to its Personal Auto and IRCA (Individually Rated Commercial Auto) lines of business in the province of Ontario and is in the early stages of expanding to those lines of business across Canada. Future rollouts will focus on the company’s other Specialty commercial lines of business.

"As a leading Specialty insurer, it’s important that we’re able to use our data to make better decisions. With InsuranceSuite, we can now leverage more of our data to inform our product and pricing models,” said Robin Joshua, President of Echelon. "The system also offers a holistic, intuitive claims management environment with fewer manual administrative tasks so our claims adjusters can stay focused on serving our customers and spending more time on high value-added adjusting tasks that positively impact indemnity and expense spend.”

Chief Innovation Officer for Echelon, Apra Sekhon added, "By adopting agile scrum methodology to implement InsuranceSuite, we were able to complete the project on time and on budget. Our teams have adapted well to using the system, enjoying the reduced training times and efficiencies it has brought to our business processes.”

"We congratulate Echelon on its successful InsuranceSuite deployment,” said Mike Polelle, Chief Delivery Officer, Guidewire. "We are honored to be providing the technology foundation to enable Echelon to continue its mission of providing personal and commercial insurance solutions to protect Canadian families and businesses.”

Echelon also deployed SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of SmartCOMM for Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Echelon Insurance

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998, and became a member of the CAA Club Group family in 2019. As a leading specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with our broker partners to provide Personal and Commercial insurance solutions to protect Canadian families and businesses. For more information, please visit https://echeloninsurance.ca/ or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/echeloninsurance.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005243/en/