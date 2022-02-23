Echo Global Logistics Promotes Zach Jecklin to Serve as Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that Zach Jecklin has been promoted to serve as Chief Information Officer. Jecklin has been with the company since 2008 in various roles, most recently serving as SVP of Strategy.

"We're excited to work with Zach in this new role, where his ability to identify and implement process improvements, and capacity for building strong relationships across the organization is strengthening our Technology department," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer. "In his 14 years with Echo, Zach has served in a variety of critical leadership roles and has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to understand organizational interdependencies, including the central role technology plays in our business. In his new role, Zach continues to report to me as part of our executive team."

Jecklin, who has a bachelor's degree in finance from Northern Illinois University, enters the role with an extensive finance, accounting, and strategy background, having held a number of leadership positions at Echo since 2008. He first made his mark as a financial analyst before ascending to various positions, including vice president of finance and senior vice president of strategy. In the latter role, he played an integral part in developing the company's corporate strategic road map. Leading the Technology department is a logical next step as Jecklin's current team will now carry out the strategy he outlined in his previous role.

"Our mission is to simplify transportation management with technology, so Echo's success in the digital freight marketplace is inextricably linked to our technical capabilities," Jecklin said. "I'm excited about this opportunity to expand our suite of digital freight options for shippers and carriers, leveraging advanced data science to improve transportation management capabilities and making improvements to our platforms to increase productivity and efficiency as well as the user experience."

Echo's industry leading EchoAccelerator platform powers EchoShip for shippers and EchoDrive for carriers. EchoShip is a self-service web portal that consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling customers to quote, book, ship, manage invoices, and track shipments in real time. EchoDrive® is a web portal and mobile app for carriers that gives users real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. These leading-edge technologies as well as the expertise of Echo's team members put technology at your fingertips and experts by your side.

Jecklin notes that the company entered 2022 with significant business momentum, citing the substantial increase in spot business shipping opportunities and detailing how Echo technology enables the company to provide quotes in real time to convert those shipping opportunities into new business.

"Technology such as our EchoConnect API allows our sales teams to handle quotes for truckload spot freight in real time — it automates processes so that we can handle a volume that wouldn't be possible without those API connections. Our proprietary technology is at the heart of our offering, and I look forward to working with the team to make sure we continue to adapt and scale to simplify transportation management for clients, carriers, and vendors."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

