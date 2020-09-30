Echo Global Logistics Simplifies Online Truckload Booking with Book Now Functionality in EchoDrive®

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today it recently added Book Now functionality to EchoDrive® to enable carriers to book loads online via the EchoDrive web portal and mobile app. This feature streamlines the booking process and provides greater rate visibility, while offering dispatchers and drivers the flexibility to book loads digitally anytime, anywhere. The implementation of this functionality follows an extensive pilot program that lasted several months and included thousands of participants.

EchoDrive, which is built on the EchoAccelerator proprietary architecture, is a web portal and mobile app that gives carriers real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. The platform's load management tool and document upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized, and help drivers get back on the road faster.

With Book Now, carriers can book loads with Echo through the EchoDrive web portal and mobile app. The feature provides carriers with visibility into rates for loads within EchoDrive. Carriers can book the load directly in EchoDrive and receive a rate confirmation email from the platform within seconds. With Book Now, carriers no longer need to inquire about rates or make phone calls while booking, which greatly reduces the time it takes to book loads.

"The Book Now feature was designed to enhance the booking process for EchoDrive users," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "With this functionality, we've given carriers the ability to instantly book a load 24/7/365 through the EchoDrive web portal and mobile app, eliminating the need to make phone calls."

The response to Book Now in EchoDrive has been overwhelmingly positive from carriers. Ian Dunlap, Operations Manager at Meadow Lark Transport said, "With Book Now, I've been able to save time while having the freedom to book loads online where and when I need to. I can say without a doubt that Book Now has made booking loads easier, faster, and more convenient."

"At Echo, technology is at the center of how we support our carrier network, and we are continuously looking to invest in new tools that add efficiency and create more value for our carrier partners," said Jay Gustafson, SVP of Marketplace Solutions at Echo. "The full implementation of Book Now in EchoDrive, which optimizes the booking process for Echo's carriers, further demonstrates this commitment."

For more information on EchoDrive, visit: www.echo.com/technology/echodrive.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-simplifies-online-truckload-booking-with-book-now-functionality-in-echodrive-301142043.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.