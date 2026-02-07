Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

07.02.2026 21:19:25

Echo45 Advisors Bets Big on the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF With a 127,000 Share Purchase

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 6, 2026, Echo45 Advisors LLC reported a new position in Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. The fund acquired 127,402 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $3.16 million based on average prices for the period. The quarter-end value of the new stake was also $3.16 million, reflecting both the purchase and prevailing market pricing.Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) is designed to provide investors with broad-based commodity exposure, focusing on assets most sensitive to U.S. inflation. The fund employs a systematic approach to select and weight commodity futures, with a rules-based process that dynamically adjusts allocations, particularly to gold, based on prevailing inflationary conditions. Its unique structure and index methodology aim to deliver efficient inflation hedging and diversification benefits within a single ETF vehicle.Echo45 Advisors added more than a dozen new positions to its portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025. The purchase of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF shares was the third-largest new position added during the last three months of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
