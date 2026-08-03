EchoStar Swings To Q2 Profit On Deconsolidation Gain, But Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (ECHO), a provider of satellite communications and wireless services, on Monday reported a profit for the second quarter, primarily driven by a non-cash deconsolidation gain, despite lower revenue.

Net income attributable to EchoStar was $8.462 billion, or $24.12 per share, compared with a net loss of $306.13 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier. The 2026 result was primarily attributable to a non-cash gain on deconsolidation of approximately $9.73 billion.

Excluding the tax-affected impact of the non-cash adjustment, net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $49.46 million, the company said.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased to $683.48 million from $279.65 million a year earlier, while adjusted OIBDA rose to $681.20 million from $279.65 million. Total revenue declined to $3.576 billion from $3.725 billion in the prior-year quarter.

EchoStar shares were up nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $84.09 on Friday.