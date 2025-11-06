EchoStar To Sell Unpaired AWS-3 Licenses For Approx. $2.6 Bln In SpaceX Stock

(RTTNews) - EchoStar (SATS) has entered into an amended definitive agreement with SpaceX to sell the company's unpaired AWS-3 licenses for approximately $2.6 billion in SpaceX stock valued as of September 2025. EchoStar's unpaired AWS-3 licenses are nationwide. Current operations of EchoStar's DISH TV, Sling TV, Boost Mobile and Hughes will not be impacted by the transaction.

Hamid Akhavan, CEO, EchoStar Capital, said: "The combination of AWS-3 uplink, AWS-4 and H-block spectrum from EchoStar with the rocket launch and satellite manufacturing capabilities from SpaceX accelerates the realization of powerful and economical direct-to-cell service offerings for consumers and enterprises worldwide, including our Boost Mobile customers."

Shares of EchoStar are up 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.