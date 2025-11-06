EchoStar a Aktie
WKN DE: A0NDYQ / ISIN: US2787681061
|
06.11.2025 12:43:49
EchoStar To Sell Unpaired AWS-3 Licenses For Approx. $2.6 Bln In SpaceX Stock
(RTTNews) - EchoStar (SATS) has entered into an amended definitive agreement with SpaceX to sell the company's unpaired AWS-3 licenses for approximately $2.6 billion in SpaceX stock valued as of September 2025. EchoStar's unpaired AWS-3 licenses are nationwide. Current operations of EchoStar's DISH TV, Sling TV, Boost Mobile and Hughes will not be impacted by the transaction.
Hamid Akhavan, CEO, EchoStar Capital, said: "The combination of AWS-3 uplink, AWS-4 and H-block spectrum from EchoStar with the rocket launch and satellite manufacturing capabilities from SpaceX accelerates the realization of powerful and economical direct-to-cell service offerings for consumers and enterprises worldwide, including our Boost Mobile customers."
Shares of EchoStar are up 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EchoStar Corp (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: EchoStar A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.25
|Ausblick: EchoStar A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EchoStar Corp (A)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EchoStar Corp (A)
|60,00
|-1,64%