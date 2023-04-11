eCIFM® awarded a multi-year Asset Management System Project for Cook County Illinois

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM®) an IBM Gold-Accredited business partner and developer of eCIFM On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce the award of a five (5) year, $5,902,420 contract with Cook County, Illinois, to provide Software as a Service (SaaS) and the Implementation of IBM TRIRIGA's Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). The project scope entails implementation of a full-featured, state-of-the-art asset lifecycle management system to automate the tracking and processing of all the County's assets. TRIRIGA is a web-based system that integrates real estate, capital projects, facilities, operations, portfolio data, and energy management in a single web platform. This technology will allow the Bureau of Asset Management and its Departments of Capital Planning and Policy, Real Estate, and Facilities Management to effectively monitor the life cycles of its 19.5 million square feet of real estate assets ranging from planning and design, construction, maintenance to replacement and disposal. eCIFM's implementation of TRIRIGA allows the County to retire their numerous outdated systems.

Cook County'sBureau of Asset Management conducted a comprehensive RFP (Request for Proposal) process that attracted interest from world-class organizations, ultimately selecting eCIFM® for their extensive TRIRIGA experience, longevity and deep bench of development, consulting, and support resources.

About Cook County

Formed on January 15, 1831 by an act of the Illinois State Legislature, Cook County is currently estimated to have 5.2 million residents, making it the second largest county and the 19th largest government body in the United States. It contains 132 municipalities, including the City of Chicago, 30 townships, 237 special districts, and 160 school districts. The County employs over 24,000 people and has an annual budget of approximately $6.18 billion.

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® is a Systems Integrator for all leading IWMS software products. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited business Partner of IBM TRIRIGA and Envizi as well as Eptura-iOFFICE-Archibus and ServiceNow. eCIFM provides solutions to organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is the developer of the patented On The Go! (OTG!) suite of mobile applications for Facilities Management, used by hundreds of mobile technicians across a variety of industries. eCIFM is a global company with offices in the US, Australia, Hong Kong and India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm, featured eCIFM Solutions as one of the top 13 system integrators for IWMS in the world. Verdantix recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report.

