Eclipse GlassFish catches up with Jakarta EE 10

Eclipse GlassFish 7.0, a Java application server that implements the Jakarta EE 10 framework for enterprise-level Java deployments, has reached general availability.Released December 14 and downloadable from the Eclipse Foundation, GlassFish 7.0 features Jakarta EE 10 APIs and implementation components. Jakarta EE 10 was published in September, with an emphasis on building cloud-native Java applications and microservices. GlassFish 7 contains final APIs and implementation components for Jakarta EE 10 and compiles and runs on Java Development Kit (JDK) 11 through JDK 19.To read this article in full, please click here