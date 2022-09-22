|
22.09.2022 13:00:00
Eclipse Jakarta EE upgrade zeroes in on cloud
Jakarta EE 10, the latest version of the Eclipse Foundation’s enterprise Java platform, arrives today, emphasizing development of cloud-native applications.Featured as part of Eclipse’s release are specifications including Jakarta EE 10 Platform, Web Profile, and a new Core Profile. One compatible implementation of Jakarta EE 10 is being provided via the Eclipse GlassFish 7 application server; others are expected shortly from companies such as IBM.To read this article in full, please click here
