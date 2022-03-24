|
24.03.2022 11:00:00
ECMAScript 2022 endorses class fields, top-level await
ECMAScript, the official standard behind JavaScript, is set to be formally fitted with capabilities ranging from class fields to ergonomic brand checks and a top-level await capability.The ECMAScript 2022 specification is due to be approved by ECMA International in June. But the features already are available in most browsers, said Robert Palmer, co-chair of the TC39 committee that shepherds the standard. Feature availability in JavaScript engines is more relevant to developers than appearance in the actual specification, Palmer said.[ Also on InfoWorld: So you want to be a Web3 developer ]ECMAScript 2022 features eight finished proposals:
