22.12.2025 08:51:35
ECO Animal Health Announces EU Marketing Authorisation For ECOVAXXIN MS
(RTTNews) - ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) announced that the European Commission has adopted a decision granting EU marketing authorisation for ECOVAXXIN MS, the company's poultry vaccine against Mycoplasma synoviae. The company noted that the MA has been issued over a month earlier than anticipated following the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use's Positive Opinion in November 2025.
The company said it will issue an update to the market in early 2026 to provide further details on its plans for the EU commercial launch of ECOVAXXIN MS.
