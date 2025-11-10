ECO Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion From CVMP For ECOVAXXIN MS

(RTTNews) - ECO Animal Health Group plc announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a Positive Opinion recommending the granting of EU marketing authorisation for ECOVAXXIN MS, a poultry vaccine against Mycoplasma synoviae.

Based on the Positive Opinion, the EMA is expected to issue a marketing authorisation during the first quarter of 2026. ECO Animal Health expects making ECOVAXXIN MS commercially available in the European Union in the second half of 2026.

