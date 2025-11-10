ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-
10.11.2025 09:56:06

ECO Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion From CVMP For ECOVAXXIN MS

(RTTNews) - ECO Animal Health Group plc announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a Positive Opinion recommending the granting of EU marketing authorisation for ECOVAXXIN MS, a poultry vaccine against Mycoplasma synoviae.

Based on the Positive Opinion, the EMA is expected to issue a marketing authorisation during the first quarter of 2026. ECO Animal Health expects making ECOVAXXIN MS commercially available in the European Union in the second half of 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

