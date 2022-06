Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

Plug is proud to be a sponsor of this hydrogen -powered car, which recently took to the tracks.Race car drivers could soon find some real competition — at least in the sustainability category. Plug is proud to be a sponsor of Eco-Runner XII, a car a part of the Shell Eco-Marathon, a global competition focused on making mobility more efficient.The sleek Eco-Runner XII — developed by students — is the world’s most efficient hydrogen-powered city car, which has so far driven 1,195 kilometers on just 350 grams, setting a world record. Aside from powering this modern car with hydrogen, the designers of Eco-Runner created a vehicle with less weight — acknowledging that less energy is needed when a vehicle weighs less.Designers said that in order to limit the weight in the car, they created carbon fiber parts that are traditionally made with steel. They also developed a custom-made electrical motor with increased efficiency and optimized the powertrain system with a fuel cell.Notably, the team that brought this vision to life included 23 students, from 10 different study backgrounds, from Delft University of Technology.The Eco-Runner symbolizes the possibilities that can be achieved when applying innovation to existing applications. Plug is a strong believer that green hydrogen can safely provide up to 20% of the world’s energy needs. However, to reach that goal, we need to work together to change how we power existing applications through smart innovation.Thank you to the Eco-Runner team for joining Plug in leading the charge! We’ll see you on the road!Introducing the Eco-Runner XII! | Car RevealThe post Eco-Runner Brings Green Hydrogen to the Finish Line appeared first on Plug Power.