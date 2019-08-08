Ecobuild SEA Transforms into Technology-centric Futurebuild SEA Expo at ASEAN Super 8 in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a resounding success in bringing together the region's leading trade expositions all under one roof in 2019, UBM Informa Markets, the organiser is pleased to announce the return of ASEAN Super 8 from 23 to 25 June 2020 at MITEC, KL, with a grand focus on construction-related futuristic technologies and innovations.

For the first time, ASEAN Super 8 will feature the Futurebuild Southeast Asia (SEA) expo - a transformation of the Ecobuild Southeast Asia (SEA) trade fair that has received overwhelming response over the previous years. As technological advancements are rapidly revolutionising the construction sector globally, it will not be "business as usual" moving forward and thus, Futurebuild SEA will be the best platform in Southeast-Asia where participants could get first-hand experience and insights on exciting state-of-the-art and upcoming technologies in the built environment.

The 2020 edition was officially launched by Dato' Dr. Syed Omar Sharifuddin Bin Syed Ikhsan, Secretary General, Ministry of Works at the press conference today. The mega-trade expo will feature Southeast-Asia's leading built environment exhibitions namely ASEAN M&E, REVAC Expo, TENAGA Expo, ASEAN Lift, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Light, Futurebuild SEA, Heavy Mach and IFSEC Southeast Asia in conjunction with the International Construction Week (ICW).

Dedicated to all aspects of construction and the built environment, ASEAN Super 8 offers the best opportunity for its exhibitors to make business contacts and to showcase their unique products across different segments such as Security and Surveillance, Heavy Machineries, Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR), construction as well as engineering.

UBM Informa Markets Co Chairman, Malaysia General Tan Sri Dato Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi Bin Mohamed (Rtd) is confident that the ASEAN Super 8 will see the convergence of robust business opportunities in Southeast Asia's built environment. "Following the strong support from the exhibitors and visitors in 2019, which exceeded expectations amid challenges in the business environment, we anticipate to see the participation of 20,000 visitors and 500 exhibitors from various countries in the 2020."

The ASEAN Super 8 exhibition is supported by Ministry of Works, hosted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and many other stakeholders from the industry.

For more information, visit www.super8asean.com. View video https://youtu.be/55wiqaWNLgI.

About The Organiser

ASEAN Super 8 is organised by UBM Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

