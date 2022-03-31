EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ecosystem Wins 2022 Red Dot Design Award

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, has been recognized by the 2022 Red Dot Design Award, with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro and the ecosystem's accessories named the winner in the Product Design category. The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world, with its distinctive "Red Dot" serving as a marker of outstanding design around the world for over 60 years.

"We are thrilled to see the EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem recognized by the Red Dot jury," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "It is a wonderful acknowledgement of our product design philosophy, which sought to create a sustainable future for all from the very beginning. This is yet another accolade and milestone for EcoFlow and our products."

On the same day, EcoFlow also announced that the long-awaited full release of the EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem will take place on April 15. The entire ecosystem, which includes the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station and all of its accompanying accessories, is the industry's first integrated energy solution to address the generation, storage, and usage of power, enabling a sustainable approach to energy for individuals and businesses alike.

"EcoFlow has become an important participant in the world's mission to become carbon neutral through constant development of innovative renewable energy solutions, and the success of the EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem marks yet another major step forward," Chan said.

First launched on Kickstarter in July 2021, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem quickly raised over $12 million, shattering the platform's record for the most funded tech project at the time. Later that October, the base unit of the ecosystem – the EcoFlow DELTA Pro Portable Power Station – was named in TIME's list of 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet and renewable power storage solutions.

