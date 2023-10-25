EcoFlow Launches "Power for All" Initiative To Empower Communities During Times of Crisis

Product donations provide access to power during natural disasters in Hawaii, Morocco and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a pioneering portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, launched its "Power for All" initiative as part of the company's commitment to making a positive impact on communities globally and addressing energy challenges during times of crisis.

EcoFlow believes everyone deserves the ability to provide power for their homes and safeguard their families. Through "Power for All," EcoFlow unites with global communities and non-profits to empower them through clean and reliable energy, ensuring essential power during grid disruptions.

"Natural disasters are great equalizers that can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. EcoFlow understands the importance of unity and support in such challenging circumstances," said EcoFlow CEO and founder Bruce Wang. "By working closely with relief organizations, local governments and partners, EcoFlow strives to make renewable energy products and solutions accessible to all, contributing to a global shift in the way we generate and store power."

Hawaii Wildfire Support

In August, Hawaii'sMaui island faced widespread power outages caused by devastating wildfires. In a collaborative effort, EcoFlow teamed up with a local helicopter operator to donate our cutting-edge products to support the powering of satellite broadband systems. This initiative ensures that the Maui community remains connected, enabling crucial assistance and maintaining connections with loved ones during a time of crisis.

Morocco Earthquake Relief

Morocco was struck by a catastrophic magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Sept. 8, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. EcoFlow took immediate action, partnering with EasyPower, the official distributor in Morocco, to provide critical power solutions to support rescue teams, homeless shelters and village hospitals. This swift and collaborative response from EcoFlow aided those affected by the earthquake and contributed to the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Morocco.

Power for All

EcoFlow aspires to power not just homes and families during times of crisis, but is committed to environmental conservation and community empowerment. Through partnerships with organizations like SufferBetter and One Tree Planted, EcoFlow actively contributes to preserving natural habitats and countering climate change by planting thousands of trees. The company's commitment to global communities is evident through initiatives like donating portable power stations for education in rural South Africa and illuminating the traditional culture event, Gion Festival, in Japan.

EcoFlow's multifaceted CSR initiatives reflect a steadfast commitment to a future where renewable energy is accessible to all, with the goal of creating a ripple effect of positive change extending far beyond its company through collaborations with like-minded organizations and individuals.

For more information about EcoFlow's CSR initiatives and innovative eco-friendly energy products, please visit EcoFlow CSR page.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

