ECOGARD Launches Improved eCatalog Adding Innovative Dynamic Search Capabilities and Fluid Capacity Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOGARD, a leading aftermarket brand of filtration and wiper blade products, has launched a new and improved eCatalog on their website - www.ecogard.com. The new ECOGARD eCatalog includes advanced dynamic search functionality and comprehensive data related to fluid capacities and oil grades for all makes and models of vehicles. This innovative new parts lookup functionality is comprehensive, now providing lookup data to support the entire oil change service including all filtration categories, drain plugs, washers, and oil filter housing caps when required. This important eCatalog update will help distributors and professional installers better serve their customers.

We're demonstrating our continued commitment to being ahead of the market by delivering a cutting-edge user experience.

"The ECOGARD brand has been an innovator in the traditional and quick service markets since 2011" said John Etheridge, Director of Product Management at Premium Guard Inc. "With this improved eCatalog, we're demonstrating our continued commitment to being ahead of the market by delivering a cutting-edge user experience to support customers in fueling their business growth."

"Being ahead of the market in service and technology is a strategic pillar of the Premium Guard family of brands" said Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "Bringing this important user experience to the ECOGARD brand is just another example of how we deliver on innovation in service and technology for our customers."

The improved eCatalog is available now at www.ecogard.com.

About ECOGARD and Premium Guard Inc.

ECOGARD is a brand of filtration and wiper blade products owned by Premium Guard Inc. (PGI). Premium Guard Inc. specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

