15.03.2022 12:26:27
Ecolab Announces Energy Surcharge To Lessen Impact Of Higher Energy Costs
(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions provider, on Tuesday announced a temporary 8 to 12 percent energy surcharge on all of its global products, with effect from April 1.
The surcharge is aimed at to mitigate a steep increase in its energy costs.
The company wants to monitor the situation on monthly basis until energy cost surge moderates, before cutting or removing the surcharge.
Christophe Beck, Ecolab's CEO commented: "The protracted global environment for higher raw material and logistics costs, driven by the inflationary environment the world has experienced over the past year, have recently faced unprecedented surges resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict."
