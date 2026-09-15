Ecolab Director Eric Mark Green Buys $1 Million Stock. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Director Eric Mark Green purchased 3,690 shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on September 11, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($276.64); post-transaction value based on September 11, 2026 market close ($276.18).

Ecolab is a diversified specialty chemicals and services company with a market capitalization of $77.8 billion and approximately 48,000 employees globally. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated portfolio of water treatment, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions that address critical operational and regulatory requirements across industrial and institutional end markets. With trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue of $16.8 billion and net income of $2.1 billion, Ecolab demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the specialty chemicals sector.

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