Ecolab donates more than U$200,000 in cleaning and disinfection solutions to help combat COVID-19 in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has donated more than U$200,000 of cleaning and disinfecting products to organizations across Southeast Asia to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ecolab has provided its soaps, hand sanitizers and cleaning and disinfecting solutions through a number of community organizations, including hospitals, schools, training centers and local governments.

"We are committed to the communities where we work and live," says Ecolab SEA Managing Director Allan Yong. "As we work to provide needed water, hygiene and infection prevention expertise and solutions to businesses throughout Southeast Asia, we also want to extend our support to the broader community to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

In addition, Ecolab's Southeast Asia head office in Singapore has provided monetary donations to Food Bank Singapore and Singapore's SowCare to help support those in need across the country.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

SOURCE Ecolab