21.01.2022 15:55:09
Ecolab Drops On Supply Chain Disruptions, Higher Costs
(RTTNews) - Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) are falling more than 5% in the morning trade on Friday following price increase due to supply chain disruptions and higher costs.
Today, the hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services provider announced a price increase of 12% for all its Life Sciences division offerings, effective February 1, 2022.
Ecolab cited this price increase is due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions, higher cost for raw materials, logistics and labor.
ECL touched a new low of $200.17 this morning, before edging up to $201.50 currently.
