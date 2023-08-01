|
01.08.2023 14:16:55
Ecolab Guides Q3 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the third quarter in a range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share.
On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said it also expects strong organic sales gains and mid-teens growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second half of 2023, despite macroeconomic headwinds.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company expects robust sales and earnings growth driven by continued pricing and new business gains, improved productivity, and delivered product costs to remain high but ease progressively.
