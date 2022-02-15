Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $301.0 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $300.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369.3 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $3.35 billion from $3.07 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $301.0 Mln. vs. $300.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.