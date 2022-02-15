15.02.2022 14:47:52

Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $301.0 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $300.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369.3 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $3.35 billion from $3.07 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $301.0 Mln. vs. $300.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ecolab Inc.mehr Nachrichten