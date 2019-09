Ecolab Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources, has been named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index, a comprehensive assessment of leading sustainability-driven companies. This is Ecolab’s fifth consecutive year on the North America index, and the company’s sixth listing since 2012.

"Every day, our 49,000 associates work to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier, and to be successful, we must operate sustainably,” said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. "We are honored to again be recognized on the DJSI North America Index for our commitment to operating responsibly.”

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices was the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven public companies based on an analysis of financially material environmental, social and governance factors. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an engagement platform for companies seeking to adopt sustainable best practices.

"We congratulate Ecolab for being included in the DJSI North America Index,” said Manjit Jus, head of ESG Ratings for RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainable investing and together with S&P Dow Jones Indices, publishes the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index tracks the performance of the top tier of the 4,500 largest companies in the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index? that lead the field in terms of sustainability. These 4,500 companies, across 61 industries, represent the eligible universe for the DJSI (world and regions) and are assessed on an annual basis.

For more information on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, visit the RobecoSAM website or www.sustainability-indices.com. For more information about Ecolab’s commitment to operating sustainably, visit www.ecolab.com/sustainability.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005230/en/