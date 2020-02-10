eConnect Presents on Facial Recognition at the Western Indian Gaming Conference 2020

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eConnect, Inc., a Las Vegas-based software company which provides hospitality companies with a platform for actionable information, reinforced by video, will be speaking at the Western Indian Gaming Conference and Trade Show. Henry Valentino, CEO of eConnect, will be presenting on "Facial Recognition in the Casino and the Challenges of Cybersecurity."

"We're leading the way in Facial Recognition for the gaming industry," said Henry Valentino, eConnect's CEO. "I am thankful to the California National Indian Gaming Association for giving me the opportunity to speak at their annual conference."

eConnect's new Facial Recognition engine enables gaming customers to accurately identify individuals and their activity throughout the casino. This greatly enhances surveillance capabilities, helps them stay in compliance and improve the guest experience.

eConnect is also exhibiting at WIGC which will take place at the Sycuan Resort and Casino, February 10-13, 2020.

About eConnect

eConnect™ is a cutting-edge technology company that helps improve business performance through data and video intelligence. The company seamlessly integrates digital video surveillance analytics, including facial recognition, with transactional data from point-of-sale (POS), casino systems and other data sources to quickly and directly improve profitability, efficiency and the guest experience. eConnect offers measurable ROI within months of system deployment. The software tools are world-renowned for their ability to discover previously unknown problems, thereby reducing eliminating sources of loss and correcting operational problems. For more information, visit http://www.econnectglobal.com.

