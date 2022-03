Economic and trade cooperation highlighted in 2022 Govt Work Report

BEIJING, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An infographic from chinadaily.com.cn on how China will further boost economic and trade cooperation in 2022.

Higher-standard opening-up and stable growth in foreign trade, investment are among the government's goals for 2022. Check this infographic for more from the latest government work report.

